Benin: Yayi, Agbodjo and Lodjou expected to appear this morning before the judicial police

The president of the party Les Démocrates (LD), Boni Yayi, as well as the duo of candidates designated for the 2026 presidential election, Renaud Agbodjo and Jude Lodjou, have been summoned to the Judicial Police Directorate (DPJ).

According to the party spokesman, Guy Mitokpè, the three individuals are expected on the morning of Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in connection with a case whose nature has not yet been specified.

This summons comes in an especially tense political context, marked by disputes over sponsorship and appeals pending before the Constitutional Court. Boni Yayi’s party has for several days denounced attempts to exclude it from the electoral process, while the institutions involved say they are acting in accordance with the law.

For now, no official details have emerged about the exact reasons for this hearing at the DPJ. The party Les Démocrates says, however, that it is closely monitoring the development of the case and calls for vigilance in the face of what it describes as “intimidation tactics”.