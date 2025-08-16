Benin – Unease within the Movement: Jacques Ayadji airs his grievances against UP le Renouveau

- Advertisement -

The President of the Movement of Committed Elites for the Emancipation of Benin (Moele-Benin), Jacques Ayadji, has stepped up. On Thursday, August 14th, 2025 in Cotonou, he denounced what he called “low maneuvers” orchestrated by certain leaders of the presidential camp to weaken his party.

Speaking to the press at the national headquarters of the movement, Mr. Ayadji criticized the “shameful past” and “political transhumance” of leaders accused of specifically targeting Moele-Benin. Among them, he specifically mentions Deputy Agoua Assogba Edmond, Mayor of Tori-Bossito Rogatien Akwaku, and a political figure from the 9th electoral district, Alain Gnancadja.

According to him, these practices go against the reform of the party system carried by President Patrice Talon and weaken cohesion within the presidential camp.

“Moele-Benin is more attacked in the presidential camp than in the opposition”,

he regretted.

Jacques Ayadji claims to have alerted the leadership of the Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UPR), to no avail, before bringing the debate to the public square. He accuses Deputy Agoua Assogba Edmond of being “a finished politician” who sows disorder in the Collines and even called to vote against Moele-Benin during the 2023 legislative elections.

The mayor of Tori-Bossito, Rogatien Akwaku, is in his turn accused of having recruited a former communal coordinator of Moele-Benin in violation of the orientations of the head of state. As for Alain Gnancadja, he is singled out for local initiatives deemed hostile to political cooperation.

No question of electoral withdrawal

The President of Moele-Benin also dismissed rumors of a secret agreement with Patrice Talon to withdraw from upcoming electoral periods.

“This is a serious untruth,”

he hammered, reaffirming his party’s commitment to conquering power from the ground up.

Believe Jacques Ayadji,

“The victory of the presidential movement in 2026 goes through Moele-Benin”.