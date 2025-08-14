Benin – Psychopath Gate: ODEM condemns the media harassment against Angela Kpeidja

- Publicité-

The Observatory of Deontology and Ethics in the Media (ODEM) published on August 11, 2025, a decision condemning journalistic practices judged to be biased and contrary to ethics in the coverage of the trial between Angela Kpeidja and Stévy Wallace. The journalist had appealed to the ODEM to denounce unbalanced and harmful media coverage.

In a decision dated August 11, 2025, the Observatory of Deontology and Ethics in the Media (ODEM) chaired by Ulrich Vital Ahotondji denounced an “obvious persecution” against Angela Kpeidja in the so-called “Psychopath Gate” affair. According to the observatory, several publications from Beninese media outlets only relayed the version of the public prosecutor’s indictment, neglecting to seek a reaction from the journalist or her lawyer.

The ODEM’s analysis reveals that about ten articles were dedicated to the accused without any media seeking to balance the information. Some titles, the decision highlights, presented the requisition as a final verdict, in flagrant violation of the Code of Deontology and Ethics of Media in Benin.

Serious breaches of professional ethics

The institution reminds that these actions contravene several articles of the code, in particular the 17, relating to the duty of fraternity in the handling of affairs involving colleagues.

“The authors of these publications have violated articles 1, 2, 4, 6, 17, 19, and 20 of the Code of Deontology and Ethics of the Media,” the decision indicates.

Angela Kpeidja, who had already denounced sexual harassment in the media, praised this decision on her Facebook page. She criticizes “leech-like journalists and media bosses” and asserts that this affair has highlighted “all their incompetence”.

Finally, ODEM invites all media professionals to strictly adhere to ethical rules in order to preserve the credibility of the Beninese press.