Benin: Major decisions of the ministers’ council on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

PolicyEconomySecurityDiplomacyCultureEnvironmentMiscellaneousPress releaseAccueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Benin: Major decisions of the ministers' council on Wednesday, July 30, 2025BeninBenin: Major decisions of the ministers’ council on Wednesday, July 30, 2025UncategorizedPar Angèle M. ADANLEMis à jour: July 30, 202530 July 2025 à 19:16Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres, @: ssggouvbeninPartagerFacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegramE-mailImprimer - Advertisement - Read In: Français (France) The council of ministers met on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The following decisions were made.- Publicité- LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE Annuler la réponseCommenter :S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire! Nom :*S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici Email :*Vous avez entré une adresse email incorrecte!Veuillez entrer votre adresse email ici Enregistrer mon nom, email et site web dans ce navigateur pour la prochaine fois que je commenterai. Captcha verification failed!Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!EN CONTINUBeninBenin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holidayBeninFighting against anarchic constructions: 157 projects suspended in the Greater NokouéBeninBilateral Cooperation: Benin and Serbia Sign a Mutual Visa Exemption AgreementBeninParakou: Djibril Bio Nourou Dine officially installed on the Municipal CouncilBeninBenin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.BeninCotonou: Towards the construction of 2 international-scale hotel complexesBeninBenin: No parking on the sidewalks of the Route des PêchesBeninBenin: Minutes of the Council of Ministers on this July 30, 2025BeninBenin: Two brothers sentenced for keeping over a million received by mistake via Mobile MoneyBeninIncrease in postal rates from 2026: here are the new ratesVOIR TOUS LES FLASHS