Benin: DJ Summit of Summits warns about a scam orchestrated by his former manager

DJ Sommet des Sommets publicly denounced the fraudulent actions of his former manager this Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

In an unambiguous message posted on Facebook this Wednesday, June 11, 2025, DJ Sommet des Sommets warns his fans, collaborators, and partners against the fraudulent actions of his former manager, whom he accuses of impersonating him to extort money and negotiate fake artistic performances.

According to the DJ, his ex-manager continues to solicit fees, funding, and sponsorships in his name, without authorization. The latest case involves a supposed birth of a child, used as a pretext to soften a sponsor and extract money. “He told a sponsor that my wife had just given birth… That’s completely false.”, the artist denounced.

A series of lies and unvalidated commitments

DJ Sommet claims that several performances and promises of appearances were made without his knowledge, provoking the anger of partners and fans who feel deceived. He mentions undelivered videos, missed appointments, and commitments never validated by him.

The artist specifies that it is precisely this lack of transparency and repeated abuses that motivated his breakup with his former staff:

“For too long, deals were made behind my back, I was made to sign documents without being explained the terms, and my trust was abused.”

A public response and evidence to come

Determined to clear his name, DJ Sommet des Sommets announces that he will soon publish screenshots to support his accusations. He clarifies that it’s not about creating a scandal but defending his professional image and protecting his partners from similar scams. “It’s not about creating a scandal, but about protecting my image and especially preventing other victims,” he insists.

To avoid any confusion, the artist now calls on his contacts to use only his official channels. “No one can speak or act on my behalf anymore,” he concludes, while thanking those who have supported him during this troubled time.