Benin: death of journalist Judicaël Gbaguidi after years of battling kidney failure.

Journalist Judicaël Gbaguidi has died this Tuesday, January 27, 2026, after years of a hard battle against kidney failure. His death was announced by a close relative, Valerie Gbaguidi, on her social media accounts.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

Judicaël Gbaguidi has died. The journalist passed away after years of fighting kidney failure. “Somber Tuesday, our brother has gone with weapons in hand. Rest in peace Judicael Gbaguidi“, wrote Valerie Gbaguidi. A well-known media professional in the media sphere, Judicaël Gbaguidi has drawn attention in recent years on social networks.

He launched fundraisers and appeals for help to cover the costs of his treatment for kidney failure, notably dialysis. But the outpourings of solidarity from many internet users could not cover the very high cost of the care.

Judicaël Gbaguidi shared footage of his last dialysis session with his followers. “Thank you very much to all those who do the bare minimum. I am feeling a bit off because I’m a little unwell. Take care of yourselves and do not stop the movement“, wrote Judicaël Gbaguidi, who took the opportunity to launch his appeal for help on Monday, January 26, 2026.

When will dialysis patients receive care?

Already on Saturday January 24, he had issued a health alert about his condition. This time, journalist Judicaël Gbaguidi announced his hospitalization following shortness of breath. “Puncture performed. After the dialysis session and being still short of breath (I couldn’t even take 5 spoonfuls of rice) together with my nephrologist we decided to perform the puncture. Thanks to all those who reacted and continue little by little. I swear I am wiped out. Help me a little more. After 5 hours of dialysis me voici couché for how many hours I do not know.”, he lamented.

In his post, Judicaël Gbaguidi despairingly spoke of the value of good health. “Houuuunm, health is really the high price to pay in this life. Please take care of yourselves and above all, treat yourselves regularly. I have just learned of the deaths of three dialysis patients who nevertheless seemed more or less in good shape. The fear 👹👹 hoooumm. In any case, God is great. Union of prayers”, one could read.

Throughout his fight against kidney failure, journalist Judicaël Gbaguidi consistently advocated for the care of people suffering from kidney failure. Moreover, he did not miss any opportunity to urge the government to find a place for the dialysis patients in his action program (PGG).

