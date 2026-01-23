Benin: death of former minister Théophile N’dah

Benin is in mourning following the announcement of the death, this Friday, January 23, 2026, of General Théophile N’dah, former Director General of the National Police and former Minister of the Interior, Security and Territorial Administration. He died at his home, leaving behind the imprint of a career closely linked to reforms and to the demands of public authority during a pivotal period in the country’s institutional history.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

A figure of rigor and command, Théophile N’dah left a mark on Benin’s security apparatus through a trajectory built around strategic responsibilities, exercised at moments when the State was seeking to reaffirm its bearings after the upheavals of the early 1990s.

Appointed Director General of the National Police in August 1990, Théophile N’dah took the helm of an institution engaged in a broad reform project. At that time, expectations rested as much on the police’s credibility as on the solidity of its chain of command. His actions were then framed by a logic of discipline, clarification of responsibilities, and reaffirmation of the State’s authority across the entire territory.

Many observers remember from this period a sustained internal structuring effort, aimed at equipping the National Police with clearer operating rules and better-coordinated action. This period is often cited as one of the moments that helped to stabilize the institution durably.

An institutional legacy

In 1996, Théophile N’dah was called to the government as Minister of the Interior, Security and Territorial Administration. In this position, he dealt with sensitive files touching on internal security, the management of local authorities, and the coordination of the state’s deconcentrated services.

His military and police experience informs his approach to these responsibilities, with a priority given to administrative order and the effectiveness of public action. The trust placed in him is also reflected by his interim appointment to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, illustrating the recognition of his sense of the State and his ability to manage complex portfolios.