Benin: Council of Ministers Meeting Report of Wednesday, September 3, 2025

The Council of Ministers met this Wednesday, September 3, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrice Talon, President of the Republic, Head of State, and Head of Government. During this session, the following decisions were taken:

I. Regulatory Measures

1. Ban on constructions with precarious materials along the “Route des Pêches.”

As part of the growing modernization program of urban infrastructure in several cities, particularly in the Greater Nokoué area, the government has decided to ban precarious constructions along strategic routes such as the Route des Pêches, whose tourism potential is steadily increasing.

A decree has therefore been issued to this effect. Owners and holders of land with such structures must dismantle them no later than December 31, 2025. Support will be provided for those unable to secure alternative housing after demolition.

2. Regulation of heavy vehicle traffic in Greater Nokoué.

Heavy trucks pose significant nuisances: noise pollution, air pollution, traffic disruption, road damage, and safety risks. To ensure road durability and efficiency in urban modernization projects, the decree now regulates the circulation of heavy transport vehicles in the Greater Nokoué area.

A three-month moratorium is granted, after which, starting January 1, 2026, the new provisions will take effect.

Other decrees adopted include:

Approval of the amended statutes of the Benin Airports Company;

Establishment of a consultation framework for implementing national projects in municipalities;

Definition of the powers, composition, and functioning of the National Permanent Commission for Monitoring Traditional Leadership, and the appointment of its members.

II. Communications

1. Construction of a departmental multi-sports stadium in Parakou.

The project will include a FIFA-certified synthetic football field, athletics track, handball, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, as well as stands, a technical room, a camera platform, a water tower, and a borehole. Contracting with qualified companies has been authorized.

2. Approval of the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan of the University Center for Professional Education.

Building on the pilot program launched in Djougou in 2022, seven new institutes will be opened in at least eight economic sectors by 2030, offering training to 3,000 students. Short specialization and continuing education programs will also be available.

3. Approval of the 2026–2030 National Health Development Plan.

This reference document for all health stakeholders, aligned with the SDGs, aims to improve public health and well-being. With an estimated budget of 996.4 billion CFA francs, it will strengthen governance, services, and infrastructure in the health sector.

4. Approval of the 2025–2029 Strategic Plan of the Ministry of National Defense.

The plan envisions the Beninese Armed Forces as a modern, republican, and internationally engaged army by 2029. It is built around three strategic objectives: (i) improving ministry performance; (ii) ensuring operational readiness; and (iii) enhancing the FAB’s international standing.

5. Establishment of a National Program to Combat Child Marriage.

The program aims to reduce child marriage prevalence from 33% in 2019 to 15% by 2029. It focuses on prevention, community engagement, and support mechanisms to protect children, especially girls, from early marriage and pregnancy.

6. Incorporation of 358 rangers into the Forestry, Water, and Wildlife Corps.

Previously recruited for Pendjari and W National Parks, these rangers will be officially integrated to strengthen park protection and wildlife preservation.

7. Organization of a selection test to reinforce the pool of Primary Teacher Aspirants (AME).

For the 2025–2026 school year, 2,319 new AMEs are needed. A selection process will be organized for qualified candidates holding a teaching certificate or baccalaureate.

III. International Meetings and Events

The Council authorized the organization of:

A training workshop in September 2025 on the use of the evaluation tool for African States parties to the Charter on Public Service and Administration;

The National Microfinance Week (SeNaMif), September 22–26, 2025;

The 16th Conference of WAEMU Ministers in charge of Employment and Vocational Training, September 26, 2025.

Benin will also participate in:

The Agricultural Production Fair in Rennes, France (September 16–18, 2025);

UNESCO’s MONDIACULT 2025 Global Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development in Barcelona, Spain (September 29–October 1, 2025);

Other statutory meetings abroad related to the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education.

Done in Cotonou, September 3, 2025

Edouard Ouin-Ouro

Secretary General of the Government