BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Benin: Boni Yayi at the scene of the Glazoué tragedy, calls for solidarity with the families of the victims
Benin

Benin: Boni Yayi at the scene of the Glazoué tragedy, calls for solidarity with the families of the victims

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Boni Yayi
Boni Yayi , ancien président du Bénin.
- Advertisement -

On the night of August 16 to 17, 2025, a bus from the STM company, bound for Niamey, veered off its path and plunged into the Ouémé river.

The accident occurred around 00:30, on the Interstate Route No. 2, at the bridge located in the district of Thio, municipality of Glazoué. The vehicle was carrying 54 passengers, according to figures provided by the Beninese government.

- Publicité-

Alerted to the tragedy while he was in retreat in Savè, the former President of the Republic, Boni Yayi, visited the scene during the day. He was accompanied by the deputy Kolawolé Djima Ogbon, the elected representative of the 10th constituency, and the honorable Atchadé Nourénou, also from the LD party.

The three figures expressed their deep compassion to the Beninese nation and the grieving families. They also praised the work of rescue teams, divers, law enforcement, and the mobilized medical staff.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Malanville: a passenger apprehended with 790 cartons of tramadol on board a bus

Benin

Benin – Nigeria: Memorandums signed to strengthen integration…

Benin

Benin: a well digger dies in an accident on a construction site in Bohicon

Benin

Glazoué Accident: STM Company expresses its compassion and calls for unity in prayer

Benin

Presidential 2026: Cautious Victor Topanou sketches the profile of Benin’s future president

Benin

Benin: Prospective teachers called to confirm their availability for 2025-2026

Benin

Borgou: Over 570 kg of counterfeit drugs intercepted at Tchikandou

Mali

Mali: Former Prime Minister Choguel Maïga Imprisoned

Benin: the government renews the fight against anarchic occupation of public spaces

Mali

Colonial memory rekindled by the movie “Reparations: The Colonial Debt”

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS