Benin: Boni Yayi at the scene of the Glazoué tragedy, calls for solidarity with the families of the victims

On the night of August 16 to 17, 2025, a bus from the STM company, bound for Niamey, veered off its path and plunged into the Ouémé river.

The accident occurred around 00:30, on the Interstate Route No. 2, at the bridge located in the district of Thio, municipality of Glazoué. The vehicle was carrying 54 passengers, according to figures provided by the Beninese government.

Alerted to the tragedy while he was in retreat in Savè, the former President of the Republic, Boni Yayi, visited the scene during the day. He was accompanied by the deputy Kolawolé Djima Ogbon, the elected representative of the 10th constituency, and the honorable Atchadé Nourénou, also from the LD party.

The three figures expressed their deep compassion to the Beninese nation and the grieving families. They also praised the work of rescue teams, divers, law enforcement, and the mobilized medical staff.

