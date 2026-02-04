Barça: Marcus Rashford shuts the door on a return to Manchester United

On loan this season to FC Barcelona, Marcus Rashford does not envisage returning to Manchester United at the end of his loan and favors pursuing a career away from Old Trafford.

On loan at FC Barcelona, where he has been a standout for the Catalan club, Marcus Rashford has closed the door on a return to Manchester United during the upcoming summer transfer window. This stance comes as the English press revealed last week that Michael Carrick, the Red Devils’ interim manager, would consider bringing the English striker back to Old Trafford should he be appointed permanently to lead the first team at the end of the season. A hypothesis now ruled out by the player himself.

According to the Daily Mirror, Rashford would have ‘no intention’ of returning to Manchester United at the end of his loan. The English international believes that his future lies away from his boyhood club and would already have informed the FC Barcelona board of his wish to continue the adventure in Catalonia.

Linked to the Red Devils, the 28-year-old player is this season playing in blaugrana colours as part of a loan. If the Catalan club were to decide not to exercise the purchase option, Marcus Rashford would prefer exploring new opportunities rather than returning to Manchester United.

