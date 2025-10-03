Barça: Lamine Yamal out for 2 to 3 weeks

In a statement published this Friday, Barça gave an update on Lamine Yamal, who is suffering from pubic pain. And the Catalan club announced that its player will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Barça’s defeat to PSG (1-2) in the Champions League midweek not only cost the Catalans points in the overall standings. The Spanish club also loses its attacking midfielder, Lamine Yamal. Having returned from pubic pain a few weeks ago, the 18-year-old has relapsed. The bad news was announced by the Iberian side this Friday in an official statement.

« The pubic pain that had been bothering player Lamine Yamal reappeared after the match against PSG. He will miss the game against Sevilla and his recovery is estimated at two to three weeks», can be read in the statement published by the Blaugrana. Lamine Yamal will therefore miss the match of the 8th matchday of the Liga but also the fixtures during the October international break with La Roja.

