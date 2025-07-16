“Any legal procedure that violates these rights is an injustice”, Daniel Edah

-Publicité-

In the vision of a economically prosperous and socially stable Benin, integrated within a thriving Africa, that guides our political commitment, exemplary justice is ensured for all and would be the government’s duty to guarantee, through all legal means and with great transparency, that any citizen suspected of violating the laws of the Republic is held accountable for his actions.

In the Benin of our vision, there can be no justice without a rigorous respect for the human rights of the persons involved. Any judicial procedure that violates these rights constitutes an injustice.

I have learned about the presentation of our compatriot Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè before the Special Prosecutor of the CRIET.

Without forming an opinion at this stage about the charges against him – just like the majority of our compatriots – I am responsibly questioning the regularity of his arrest and the procedure initiated against him. That’s why I’m asking the government of Benin to enlighten public opinion about the conditions under which Mr. Sossoukpè was arrested and brought back to the national territory.

In order for Benin to truly be a safe country for all, attractive to its own citizens as well as to direct foreign investments, the rule of law must be scrupulously respected by all. Our justice must, in all circumstances, demonstrate exemplarity and remain clear of any suspicion of injustice or violation of fundamental rights.

Reaching this requires a strong political will, backed by an overcoming of personal squabbles and a real openness to reconciliation and unity of all the children of Benin.

We got it.

Together, we will make it happen.

The weather will be fine!

Daniel Edah