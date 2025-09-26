“An incredible striker, but not authoritative enough,” Rooney on Haaland

- Advertisement -

Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United legend, expressed his reservations about Erling Haaland’s game. Admirative of the Norwegian’s efficiency, he nonetheless regrets a lack of authority and urges him to make greater use of his physical power and to take on more offensive responsibility.

Wayne Rooney didn’t mince his words about Erling Haaland. Guest on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, the former England international said that the Manchester City striker, despite his fearsome effectiveness, “frustrates” him at times.

While he praises the Norwegian’s exceptional movement in the box, Rooney believes Haaland should assert himself more physically against opposing defenses. « Look at his size, he’s a beast. I want him to go and intimidate the centre-backs », he insisted.

Earlier this year, the former Everton and England goalscorer had advised the Manchester No. 9 to be more selfish in his offensive decisions. Rooney specifically urged him to take responsibility for penalties, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. For him, Haaland still has room to improve if he can combine his extraordinary goalscoring instinct with a more pronounced authority on the pitch.