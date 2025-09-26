BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml "An incredible striker, but not authoritative enough," Rooney on Haaland
Europe

“An incredible striker, but not authoritative enough,” Rooney on Haaland

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland@getty images
- Advertisement -

Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United legend, expressed his reservations about Erling Haaland’s game. Admirative of the Norwegian’s efficiency, he nonetheless regrets a lack of authority and urges him to make greater use of his physical power and to take on more offensive responsibility.

Wayne Rooney didn’t mince his words about Erling Haaland. Guest on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, the former England international said that the Manchester City striker, despite his fearsome effectiveness, “frustrates” him at times.

While he praises the Norwegian’s exceptional movement in the box, Rooney believes Haaland should assert himself more physically against opposing defenses. « Look at his size, he’s a beast. I want him to go and intimidate the centre-backs », he insisted.

- Publicité-

Earlier this year, the former Everton and England goalscorer had advised the Manchester No. 9 to be more selfish in his offensive decisions. Rooney specifically urged him to take responsibility for penalties, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. For him, Haaland still has room to improve if he can combine his extraordinary goalscoring instinct with a more pronounced authority on the pitch.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS