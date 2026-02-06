Ademola Lookman has already got everyone on board in Spain.

Ademola Lookman makes his mark from his debut in Atlético’s 5-0 win over Betis, sealing a flawless path to the Copa del Rey semi-finals. A successful start that’s already making waves in Spain.

La suite après la publicité

It’s a dream start. Ademola Lookman, freshly arrived from Atalanta, made his mark on his first appearance with Atlético Madrid by scoring in the crushing 5-0 win over Real Betis, Thursday night in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. A perfect debut for the Nigerian striker and a signal of strength sent by the Colchoneros.

The evening was almost perfect for Diego Simeone. His team quickly took control of the match thanks to David Hancko, who opened the scoring. Giuliano Simeone, the coach’s son, doubled the lead midway through the first half, confirming Madrid’s dominance.

Then came Lookman. In the 37th minute, in a quintessential Cholo moment, Atlético burst forward on a devastating counterattack. Played in space, the 28-year-old Nigerian international finished coolly, delivering the goal that highlighted his dazzling debut. A perfect way to justify his transfer and win over the Metropolitano crowd.

The demonstration continued in the second half with Antoine Griezmann, as decisive as ever, and Thiago Almada who completed the scoreline in this emphatic 5-0. A dominating team performance that sends a clear message to the other semi-finalists.

The rematch is imminent. The two teams will meet again this Sunday on the same pitch, but this time for a La Liga clash. Betis, humiliated, will they be able to react? Atlético, for its part, goes into it with a winner’s mindset and a new forward already integrated. The machine is in motion.



