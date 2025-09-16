A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

- Publicité-

A 61-year-old former imam has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the United Kingdom for sexually abusing four young girls in a mosque. The acts, carried out over nearly a decade, were brought to light thanks to the victims’ courage, which led to an investigation.

Qari Sher Mohammad, the former spiritual leader of the Chatham Muslim Community Centre, in Kent, used his position of authority to target children between 2014 and 2023. According to Mail Online, the first alert came in 2018, when a victim said she had been sexually touched in a mosque on Thorold Road.

Although the man was arrested at the time, he was not charged, out of concern about causing further trauma to the young complainant. Between May 2022 and December 2023, three other minor victims suffered the same fate, leading to his arrest on December 11.

The first complainant, now an adult, chose to return to her testimony and support the prosecution. At the end of the trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Qari Sher Mohammad was found guilty on March 7, 2025, of 16 counts related to sexual offenses against children.

A verdict praised by investigators

On Friday, the former imam was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. Upon his release, he will be subject to a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigators praised the courage of the children and their families, which helped bring an end to the religious leader’s actions.