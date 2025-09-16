99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

- Publicité-

Japan now has 99,763 citizens aged 100 and over, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Health. A feat that illustrates the exceptional longevity of the Japanese population, celebrated each year through Respect for the Aged Day.

For 55 years, Japan has been breaking its own record for centenarians. Among these elders, women dominate by far, making up about 88% of the total. The current oldest woman, Shigeko Kagawa, is 114 years old, while the oldest man, Kiyotaka Mizuno, is 111.

This impressive longevity is attributed to several factors including a balanced diet, a low obesity rate and an active lifestyle marked by daily walking or group exercises such as the famous “Radio Taiso.” Public health policies, notably reducing excessive salt consumption, have also contributed to these results.

Between pride and a demographic challenge

While Japan can boast of being home to the oldest population in the world, this phenomenon nonetheless heightens the challenges of an aging society.

The country faces an extremely low birth rate, raising issues of generational renewal, workforce supply, and financing for health care and pension systems.

On September 15, the government honored its new centenarians with a congratulatory letter and a silver cup presented by the Prime Minister, a tradition that illustrates Japanese society’s deep respect for its elders.