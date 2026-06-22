World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Cape Verde Play Out Spectacular Draw at Hard Rock Stadium

Uruguay and Cape Verde drew 2-2 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Group H of the 2026 World Cup after goals from Kevin Lenini, Maximiliano Araújo, Agustín Canobbio and Hélio Varela.

Uruguay and Cape Verde produced a thrilling match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in Group H of the 2026 World Cup group stage. The two sides finished level at 2-2 on Sunday, June 21, after a match full of twists and goals. The result keeps both teams level on points and performances in an already tight group.

Coming after mixed starts, with Uruguay drawing 1-1 against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde playing out a 0-0 draw with Spain, this match carried decisive importance in strengthening their qualification ambitions. The encounter notably confirmed Cape Verde’s ability to compete against a historic side like Uruguay, coached by Marcelo Bielsa.

Cape Verde opened the scoring as early as the 21st minute through Kevin Lenini, who took advantage of excellent attacking positioning. That goal came after a yellow card for Sidny Lopes Cabral in the 5th minute, which complicated the visitors’ task. Despite that, Uruguay turned the situation around before the break with a goal from Maximiliano Araújo in the 44th minute, followed by a penalty converted by Agustín Canobbio in first-half stoppage time, from an Araújo assist.

The second half saw Cape Verde respond vigorously, making several changes from the start of the second period. Hélio Varela, introduced in the 46th minute, struck in the 61st to bring his team level. The multiple substitutions brought life to the match, notably with the introductions of Benchimol and G. Rodrigues for Cape Verde in the 58th minute. Uruguay, for their part, made changes around the 70th and 81st minutes in an effort to preserve this draw. Despite superior possession of 66% to 34%, Uruguay were unable to find the net again.

Uruguay relied on a 4-1-4-1 under Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa set his team up in a 4-1-4-1, with Fernando Muslera in goal. The defence was made up of Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera and Juan Sanabria. Manuel Ugarte played the pivot role in front of the defence, while the attacking line was led by Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustín Canobbio and Maximiliano Araújo. Up front, Federico Viñas played as the centre-forward. Araújo had a major attacking impact with a goal and an assist. Midfielder Valverde, captain for this match, helped control the ball despite limited efficiency in finishing. The substitutions included the notable introductions of Nicolás de la Cruz and Darwin Núñez late in the match. Uruguay’s attacking play was built around these key figures, though they were unable to turn their dominance into more goals.

Cape Verde stayed faithful to its 4-1-4-1 under Pedro Leitao Brito

Cape Verde, coached by Pedro Leitao Brito, opted for a defensively solid 4-1-4-1. Goalkeeper Vozinha was protected by a defensive line made up of Steven Moreira, Pico, Diney Borges and Sidny Lopes Cabral. Defensive midfielder Kevin Lenini managed to get forward to open the scoring, while Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Ryan Mendes and Telmo Arcanjo built the attacking play. Gilson Tavares led the line as centre-forward. Kevin Lenini’s contribution proved decisive with a valuable opening goal. Hélio Varela, an effective substitute with a second-half goal, as well as the introductions of Benchimol and G. Rodrigues, showed the depth of Cape Verde’s bench and their ability to respond to Uruguay’s efforts.

Uruguay Finished 2-2 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde Fil du match 5' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 20' Carton jaune - R. Bentancur 21' ⚽ But - K. Lenini 44' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 45+6' ⚽ But - A. Canobbio (passe M. Araujo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Arcanjo (remplace D. Duarte) 58' Carton jaune - M. Olivera 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - Benchimol (remplace N. Da Costa) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Rodrigues (remplace H. Varela) 61' ⚽ But - H. Varela 68' VAR VAR - M. Araujo 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace D. Nunez) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Lenini (remplace L. Duarte) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace Y. Semedo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 90+3' Carton jaune - D. Borges Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2 Tirs : Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7

: Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7 Possession : Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34%

: Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34% Corners : Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3

: Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3 Fautes : Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4

: Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4 Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256

: Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74%

: Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74% xG : Uruguay 2.28 / Cape Verde 0.77 Joueurs clés Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin Lenini (Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Hélio Varela (Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Federico Valverde (Uruguay) : note 7.2

Group H schedule View full schedule View match details for Spain - Cape Verde Match center Spain - Cape Verde Spain 0-0 0-0 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 7 Ferran Torres Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 9 Pablo Gavi Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

15 Alex Baena

18 Martín Zubimendi

10 Dani Olmo

17 Nico Williams

19 Lamine Yamal

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Victor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 15 Laros Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 7 Jovane Cabral Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

11 Garry Rodrigues

16 Yannick Semedo

18 Telmo Arcanjo

26 Hélio Varela

9 Gilson Tavares Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3

: Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26%

: Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256

: Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75%

: Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04 Key players Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9

(Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3

(Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2

(Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9

(Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Finished 0-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Match center Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Saudi Arabia 1-1 1-1 Uruguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Line-ups Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 7 Musab Al Juwayr Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

3 Ali Lajami

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

6 Nasser Al-Dawsari

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash Uruguay System 4-4-2 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 17 Matías Viña Defender 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

25 Juan Sanabria

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

18 Brian Rodríguez

11 Facundo Pellistri

15 Emiliano Martínez

14 Agustín Canobbio

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Match stats Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3

: Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63%

: Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4

: Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0

: Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400

: Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88%

: Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57 Key players Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9

(Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Saudi Arabia Finished 1-1 Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay Uruguay View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia Match center Spain - Saudi Arabia Spain 4-0 4-0 Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 10' ⚽ But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal) 21' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte) 24' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo) 30' Carton jaune - S. Al Dawsari 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 49' ⚽ But - H. Tambakti 60' Carton jaune - M. Kanno 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam) 90+2' VAR VAR - F. Torres Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 12 Pedro Porro Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 15 Alex Baena Forward Substitutes 15 7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

6 Mikel Merino

17 Nico Williams

1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

5 Marcos Llorente

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

8 Fabián Ruiz

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

25 Víctor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Saudi Arabia System 5-4-1 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 3 Ali Lajami Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 7 Musab Al Juwayr Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mohamed Kanno

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

14 Hassan Kadesh

25 Jehad Thakri

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

20 Sultan Mandash Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1

: Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3

: Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3 Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34%

: Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34% Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1

: Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1 Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2 Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365

: Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80%

: Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Spain 2.78 / Saudi Arabia 0.14 Key players Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ferran Torres (Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Pedro Porro (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dani Olmo (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s) Rodri (Spain) : note 8.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 21/06/2026 Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Spain Finished 4-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde Match center Uruguay - Cape Verde Uruguay 2-2 2-2 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 5' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 20' Carton jaune - R. Bentancur 21' ⚽ But - K. Lenini 44' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 45+6' ⚽ But - A. Canobbio (passe M. Araujo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Arcanjo (remplace D. Duarte) 58' Carton jaune - M. Olivera 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - Benchimol (remplace N. Da Costa) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Rodrigues (remplace H. Varela) 61' ⚽ But - H. Varela 68' VAR VAR - M. Araujo 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace D. Nunez) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Lenini (remplace L. Duarte) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace Y. Semedo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 90+3' Carton jaune - D. Borges Line-ups Uruguay System 4-1-4-1 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 25 Juan Sanabria Defender 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 14 Agustín Canobbio Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

17 Matías Viña

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

11 Facundo Pellistri

18 Brian Rodríguez

15 Emiliano Martínez

9 Darwin Núñez

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 18 Telmo Arcanjo Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 11 Garry Rodrigues Midfielder 9 Gilson Tavares Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

26 Hélio Varela

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

15 Laros Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

16 Yannick Semedo

7 Jovane Cabral

19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Match stats Tirs cadres : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2 Tirs : Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7

: Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7 Possession : Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34%

: Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34% Corners : Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3

: Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3 Fautes : Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4

: Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4 Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256

: Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74%

: Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74% xG : Uruguay 2.28 / Cape Verde 0.77 Key players Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin Lenini (Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Hélio Varela (Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Federico Valverde (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Pico (Cape Verde) : note 7.2

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2 Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) : note 6.7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Finished 2-2 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Match center Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Cape Verde 01:00 Upcoming Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Cape Verde Upcoming 01:00 NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Spain Match center Uruguay - Spain Uruguay 01:00 Upcoming Spain Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Upcoming 01:00 Estadio Akron Spain Spain