World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Cape Verde Play Out Spectacular Draw at Hard Rock Stadium

Uruguay and Cape Verde produced a thrilling match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in Group H of the 2026 World Cup group stage. The two sides finished level at 2-2 on Sunday, June 21, after a match full of twists and goals. The result keeps both teams level on points and performances in an already tight group.
Coming after mixed starts, with Uruguay drawing 1-1 against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde playing out a 0-0 draw with Spain, this match carried decisive importance in strengthening their qualification ambitions. The encounter notably confirmed Cape Verde’s ability to compete against a historic side like Uruguay, coached by Marcelo Bielsa.
Cape Verde opened the scoring as early as the 21st minute through Kevin Lenini, who took advantage of excellent attacking positioning. That goal came after a yellow card for Sidny Lopes Cabral in the 5th minute, which complicated the visitors’ task. Despite that, Uruguay turned the situation around before the break with a goal from Maximiliano Araújo in the 44th minute, followed by a penalty converted by Agustín Canobbio in first-half stoppage time, from an Araújo assist.
The second half saw Cape Verde respond vigorously, making several changes from the start of the second period. Hélio Varela, introduced in the 46th minute, struck in the 61st to bring his team level. The multiple substitutions brought life to the match, notably with the introductions of Benchimol and G. Rodrigues for Cape Verde in the 58th minute. Uruguay, for their part, made changes around the 70th and 81st minutes in an effort to preserve this draw. Despite superior possession of 66% to 34%, Uruguay were unable to find the net again.
Uruguay relied on a 4-1-4-1 under Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa set his team up in a 4-1-4-1, with Fernando Muslera in goal. The defence was made up of Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera and Juan Sanabria. Manuel Ugarte played the pivot role in front of the defence, while the attacking line was led by Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustín Canobbio and Maximiliano Araújo. Up front, Federico Viñas played as the centre-forward. Araújo had a major attacking impact with a goal and an assist. Midfielder Valverde, captain for this match, helped control the ball despite limited efficiency in finishing. The substitutions included the notable introductions of Nicolás de la Cruz and Darwin Núñez late in the match. Uruguay’s attacking play was built around these key figures, though they were unable to turn their dominance into more goals.
Cape Verde stayed faithful to its 4-1-4-1 under Pedro Leitao Brito
Cape Verde, coached by Pedro Leitao Brito, opted for a defensively solid 4-1-4-1. Goalkeeper Vozinha was protected by a defensive line made up of Steven Moreira, Pico, Diney Borges and Sidny Lopes Cabral. Defensive midfielder Kevin Lenini managed to get forward to open the scoring, while Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Ryan Mendes and Telmo Arcanjo built the attacking play. Gilson Tavares led the line as centre-forward. Kevin Lenini’s contribution proved decisive with a valuable opening goal. Hélio Varela, an effective substitute with a second-half goal, as well as the introductions of Benchimol and G. Rodrigues, showed the depth of Cape Verde’s bench and their ability to respond to Uruguay’s efforts.
Uruguay
FinishedHard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
21/06/2026 23:00·Group H
Fil du match
5'Carton jaune - S. Lopes CabralCap-Vert, 5e
20'Carton jaune - R. BentancurUruguay, 20e
21'⚽But - K. LeniniCap-Vert, 21e
44'⚽But - M. AraujoUruguay, 44e
45+6'⚽But - A. Canobbio (passe M. Araujo)Uruguay, 45+6e
46'↑↓Remplacement - T. Arcanjo (remplace D. Duarte)Cap-Vert, 46e
58'Carton jaune - M. OliveraUruguay, 58e
58'↑↓Remplacement - Benchimol (remplace N. Da Costa)Cap-Vert, 58e
58'↑↓Remplacement - G. Rodrigues (remplace H. Varela)Cap-Vert, 58e
61'⚽But - H. VarelaCap-Vert, 61e
68'VARVAR - M. AraujoUruguay, 68e
70'↑↓Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz)Uruguay, 70e
70'↑↓Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace D. Nunez)Uruguay, 70e
71'↑↓Remplacement - K. Lenini (remplace L. Duarte)Cap-Vert, 71e
80'↑↓Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace Y. Semedo)Cap-Vert, 80e
81'↑↓Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez)Uruguay, 81e
90+3'Carton jaune - D. BorgesCap-Vert, 90+3e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2
Tirs : Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7
Possession : Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34%
Corners : Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3
Fautes : Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4
Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1
Passes : Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256
Precision des passes : Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74%
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