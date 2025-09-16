BY COUNTRIES
World Cup 2026 (Q): Cristiano Ronaldo ties Carlos Ruiz’s goal‑scoring record

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Cristiano Ronaldo célèbre son but avec le Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo célèbre son but avec le Portugal@google
Scorer against Hungary (3-2) on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the 39-goal record of Guatemalan Carlos Ruiz in World Cup qualifying.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history. On Tuesday night, Portugal’s captain scored his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying, thereby equaling the record held by Guatemalan Carlos Ruiz.

The Al-Nassr forward scored from the penalty spot in the Seleção’s 3-2 win over Hungary at Budapest’s Puskas Arena. The victory was secured late in the match thanks to a goal by João Cancelo in the 86th minute.

With this goal, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is now just one goal away from becoming the outright top scorer in the history of World Cup qualifying.

He still has four matches left to play in these 2026 World Cup qualifiers: two against Ireland, another against Hungary and a final one against Armenia.

