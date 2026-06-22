World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt target first win in Group G

New Zealand and Egypt meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 22, 2026, with both sides seeking their first win in World Cup 2026 Group G.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

New Zealand face Egypt on June 22, 2026 at 2:00 a.m. GMT+1 at BC Place in Vancouver during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. The match looks set to be crucial for two teams seeking their first win in this highly competitive Group G alongside Belgium and Iran.

After both opened with a draw, New Zealand against Iran (2-2) and Egypt against Belgium (1-1), the two sides are level on one point and want to gain the upper hand in the race for qualification. A victory in this meeting could tilt the balance in the standings before the decisive matches against Belgium and Iran.

The All Whites, appearing in their third World Cup, are aiming to reach the second round for the first time. Their coach Darren Shaun Bazeley favours a rigorous defensive setup and uses quick counter-attacks to surprise opponents.

On the Egyptian side, the Pharaohs are led by their captain Mohamed Salah, the team’s main attacking force. Under former international Hossam Hassan, Egypt are relying on fluid attacking play and renewed collective solidity, shown during qualifying when they dominated their group.

Focus on New Zealand

Darren Shaun Bazeley has built a team in which defensive discipline is key. Among the major players, left-back Ben Old, who plays for Saint-Étienne, is a central figure in the defence and plays an active role in quick transitions into attack. The All Whites also rely on midfielders capable of combining strength and ball-winning, as well as a system generally based on a solid four-man defence and a compact midfield designed to contain opponents’ attacking phases.

The New Zealanders managed to keep things tight during several phases of their qualifying campaign, showing they could concede a minimum number of chances while remaining dangerous on the counter. The experience gained in their two previous World Cups fuels their ambition to go further in the competition.

Focus on Egypt

Egypt are counting on their talisman Mohamed Salah, whose technical qualities and ability to trouble opposing defences are major assets. Hossam Hassan, coach for several years, has shaped a collective unit that prioritises possession and attacking initiative, with a flexible organisation allowing them to exploit the pace and creativity of the forwards.

Beyond Salah, other key figures such as wide defensive midfielder Ali Gabr and goalkeeper essaim Ettahri are essential to the team’s balance. Their success in qualifying, particularly their domination of African Group A with eight wins, reflects the team’s solidity and consistency. They approach this match with the clear ambition of taking all three points to put one foot in the knockout stage.

This duel at BC Place therefore promises to be tight and strategic, with the major objective of securing a favourable position in this tricky Group G before the final matches against Belgium and Iran.

New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Egypt
22/06/2026 02:00 Group G
Chargement du pronostic
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Iran20202202
Belgium20201102
New Zealand10102201
Egypt10101101
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01:01 Football : World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt target first win in Group G
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01:01 World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt target first win in Group G