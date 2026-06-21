World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran level at halftime (0-0)

Belgium and Iran are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup match despite Belgium dominating possession and shots.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Belgique VS Iran, le 21/06/2026 20:00, stade SoFi Stadium
Illustration du match Belgique VS Iran, le 21/06/2026 20:00, stade SoFi Stadium
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SUMMARY

Belgium – Iran has reached halftime at the 2026 World Cup, with Belgium and Iran level at 0-0.

The numbers nevertheless paint a more nuanced first half. Belgium had the ball with 79% possession and tried their luck more often, with 8 shots to Iran's 2. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count stands at 2 for Belgium and 1 for Iran. The xG figures remain close, with 0.57 for Belgium and 0.26 for Iran.

First-half key moments

  • Yellow card – R. Lukaku (Belgium, 3rd)
  • VAR – M. Taremi (Iran, 25th)
  • Yellow card – S. Ezatolahi (Iran, 33rd)

A still-fragile balance

Belgium and Iran head back level, but the second half remains open. The first change of tempo, a defensive mistake or a set-piece could quickly alter the course of the match.

Belgium
Second half 71' SoFi Stadium
Iran
21/06/2026 20:00 Group G
Fil du match
  1. 3'Carton jaune - R. LukakuBelgique, 3e
  2. 25'VAR - M. TaremiIran, 25e
  3. 33'Carton jaune - S. EzatolahiIran, 33e
  4. 46'Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh)Iran, 46e
  5. 58'Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne)Belgique, 58e
  6. 58'Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken)Belgique, 58e
  7. 58'Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio)Belgique, 58e
  8. 66'Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi)Iran, 66e
  9. 66'Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi)Iran, 66e
  10. 66'Carton rouge - N. NgoyBelgique
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Belgium 4 / Iran 1
  • Tirs : Belgium 11 / Iran 2
  • Possession : Belgium 81% / Iran 19%
  • Corners : Belgium 2 / Iran 1
  • Fautes : Belgium 5 / Iran 5
  • Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1
  • Passes : Belgium 376 / Iran 91
  • Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 55%
  • xG : Belgium 0.90 / Iran 0.26
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Second half 71' SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Iran10102201
New Zealand10102201
Belgium10101101
Egypt10101101
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