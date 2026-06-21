World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran level at halftime (0-0)

Belgium and Iran are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup match despite Belgium dominating possession and shots.
Belgium – Iran has reached halftime at the 2026 World Cup, with Belgium and Iran level at 0-0.
The numbers nevertheless paint a more nuanced first half. Belgium had the ball with 79% possession and tried their luck more often, with 8 shots to Iran's 2. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count stands at 2 for Belgium and 1 for Iran. The xG figures remain close, with 0.57 for Belgium and 0.26 for Iran.
First-half key moments Yellow card – R. Lukaku (Belgium, 3rd) VAR – M. Taremi (Iran, 25th) Yellow card – S. Ezatolahi (Iran, 33rd) A still-fragile balance
Belgium and Iran head back level, but the second half remains open. The first change of tempo, a defensive mistake or a set-piece could quickly alter the course of the match.
Belgium
Second half 71'
0-0
SoFi Stadium Iran
21/06/2026 20:00
·
Group G
Fil du match
3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku Belgique, 3e 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi Iran, 25e 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi Iran, 33e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) Iran, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) Belgique, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) Iran, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) Iran, 66e 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Belgique
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Belgium 4 / Iran 1 Tirs : Belgium 11 / Iran 2 Possession : Belgium 81% / Iran 19% Corners : Belgium 2 / Iran 1 Fautes : Belgium 5 / Iran 5 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Passes : Belgium 376 / Iran 91 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 55% xG : Belgium 0.90 / Iran 0.26
View match details for Belgium - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
13' Carton jaune - M. Attia Égypte, 13e 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne Belgique, 14e 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 Égypte · Passe : M. Salah 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh Égypte, 34e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) Belgique, 56e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 66e 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 Belgique 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 71e 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper Belgique, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 86e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) Égypte, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) Égypte, 89e 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Belgique
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
24
Amadou Onana
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 14
5
Maxim De Cuyper
23
Nicolas Raskin
9
Romelu Lukaku
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
16
Koni De Winter
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
14
Dodi Lukebakio
20
Hans Vanaken
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mahdi Soliman
26
Mohamed Alaa
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
15
Karim Hafez
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
24
Tarek Alaa
12
Haissem Hassan
20
Ibrahim Adel
21
Mahmoud Saber
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
18
Nabil Donga
25
Zizo
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75
Key players
Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies) 06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies)
15/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
1-1
Lumen Field Egypt
View match details for Iran - New Zealand
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 Iran 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) Iran, 45e 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) Iran, 53e 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 Iran · Passe : Ramin Rezaeian 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) Iran, 65e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) Nouvelle-Zélande, 78e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 80e 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi Iran, 89e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
5
Milad Mohammadi
Defender
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
17
Aria Yousefi
Midfielder
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
Forward
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
2
Saleh Hardani
13
Hossein Kanaani
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
25
Danial Eiri
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
16
Mahdi Torabi
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
3
Francis De Vries
15
Nando Pijnaker
24
Callan Elliot
4
Tyler Bindon
21
Jesse Randall
19
Benjamin Old
23
Ryan Thomas
25
Lachlan Bayliss
14
Alex Rufer
18
Ben Waine
17
Kosta Barbarouses
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0
Key players
Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group G
Iran
Finished
2-2
SoFi Stadium New Zealand
View match details for Belgium - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku Belgique, 3e 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi Iran, 25e 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi Iran, 33e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) Iran, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) Belgique, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) Iran, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) Iran, 66e 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Belgique
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
23
Nicolas Raskin
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
9
Romelu Lukaku
Forward
Substitutes 13
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
16
Koni De Winter
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
21
Timothy Castagne
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
20
Hans Vanaken
24
Amadou Onana
14
Dodi Lukebakio
17
Charles De Ketelaere
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
2
Saleh Hardani
Defender
13
Hossein Kanaani
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
Defender
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
5
Milad Mohammadi
25
Danial Eiri
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
17
Aria Yousefi
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
16
Mahdi Torabi
11
Ali Alipour
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 4 / Iran 1 Tirs : Belgium 11 / Iran 2 Possession : Belgium 81% / Iran 19% Corners : Belgium 2 / Iran 1 Fautes : Belgium 5 / Iran 5 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Passes : Belgium 376 / Iran 91 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 55% xG : Belgium 0.90 / Iran 0.26
Key players
Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) : note 7.3 Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 7.3 Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 7.3 Nicolas Raskin (Belgium) : note 7.2 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 7 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
21/06
Group G
Belgium
Second half 71'
0-0
SoFi Stadium Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
22/06
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming
02:00
BC Place Egypt
View match details for Egypt - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming
04:00
Lumen Field Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming
04:00
BC Place Belgium
Group G
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Iran 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Belgium 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Egypt 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
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