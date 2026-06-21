World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran level at halftime (0-0)

Belgium and Iran are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup match despite Belgium dominating possession and shots.

Belgium – Iran has reached halftime at the 2026 World Cup, with Belgium and Iran level at 0-0.

The numbers nevertheless paint a more nuanced first half. Belgium had the ball with 79% possession and tried their luck more often, with 8 shots to Iran's 2. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count stands at 2 for Belgium and 1 for Iran. The xG figures remain close, with 0.57 for Belgium and 0.26 for Iran.

First-half key moments

Yellow card – R. Lukaku (Belgium, 3rd)

VAR – M. Taremi (Iran, 25th)

Yellow card – S. Ezatolahi (Iran, 33rd)

A still-fragile balance

Belgium and Iran head back level, but the second half remains open. The first change of tempo, a defensive mistake or a set-piece could quickly alter the course of the match.

Belgium Second half 71' 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran Fil du match 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Belgium 4 / Iran 1

: Belgium 4 / Iran 1 Tirs : Belgium 11 / Iran 2

: Belgium 11 / Iran 2 Possession : Belgium 81% / Iran 19%

: Belgium 81% / Iran 19% Corners : Belgium 2 / Iran 1

: Belgium 2 / Iran 1 Fautes : Belgium 5 / Iran 5

: Belgium 5 / Iran 5 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1

: Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Passes : Belgium 376 / Iran 91

: Belgium 376 / Iran 91 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 55%

: Belgium 86% / Iran 55% xG : Belgium 0.90 / Iran 0.26

Group G schedule View full schedule View match details for Belgium - Egypt Match center Belgium - Egypt Belgium 1-1 1-1 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' Carton jaune - M. Attia 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 14 5 Maxim De Cuyper

23 Nicolas Raskin

9 Romelu Lukaku

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

20 Hans Vanaken

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

15 Karim Hafez

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

5 Rami Rabia

24 Tarek Alaa

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

21 Mahmoud Saber

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

18 Nabil Donga

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11

: Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44%

: Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13

: Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310

: Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79%

: Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75 Key players Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2

(Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies)

06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies) Group G Belgium Finished 1-1 Lumen Field Egypt Egypt View match details for Iran - New Zealand Match center Iran - New Zealand Iran 2-2 2-2 New Zealand Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Line-ups Iran System 4-4-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 17 Aria Yousefi Midfielder 20 Shahriar Moghanlou Forward 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

2 Saleh Hardani

13 Hossein Kanaani

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

25 Danial Eiri

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

16 Mahdi Torabi

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 14 12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

3 Francis De Vries

15 Nando Pijnaker

24 Callan Elliot

4 Tyler Bindon

21 Jesse Randall

19 Benjamin Old

23 Ryan Thomas

25 Lachlan Bayliss

14 Alex Rufer

18 Ben Waine

17 Kosta Barbarouses Match stats Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14

: Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53%

: Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7

: Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0

: Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0 Key players Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2

(Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Iran Finished 2-2 SoFi Stadium New Zealand New Zealand View match details for Belgium - Iran Match center Belgium - Iran Belgium 0-0 Second half 71' · 0-0 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 22 Alexis Saelemaekers Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 9 Romelu Lukaku Forward Substitutes 13 12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

16 Koni De Winter

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

21 Timothy Castagne

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

20 Hans Vanaken

24 Amadou Onana

14 Dodi Lukebakio

17 Charles De Ketelaere

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Iran System 5-4-1 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 2 Saleh Hardani Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 3 Ehsan Hajsafi Defender 23 Ramin Rezaeian Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

5 Milad Mohammadi

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

17 Aria Yousefi

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

16 Mahdi Torabi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 4 / Iran 1

: Belgium 4 / Iran 1 Tirs : Belgium 11 / Iran 2

: Belgium 11 / Iran 2 Possession : Belgium 81% / Iran 19%

: Belgium 81% / Iran 19% Corners : Belgium 2 / Iran 1

: Belgium 2 / Iran 1 Fautes : Belgium 5 / Iran 5

: Belgium 5 / Iran 5 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1

: Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Passes : Belgium 376 / Iran 91

: Belgium 376 / Iran 91 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 55%

: Belgium 86% / Iran 55% xG : Belgium 0.90 / Iran 0.26 Key players Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 7.3

(Iran) : note 7.3 Nicolas Raskin (Belgium) : note 7.2

(Belgium) : note 7.2 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 7

(Belgium) : note 7 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Belgium Second half 71' 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Egypt Match center New Zealand - Egypt New Zealand 02:00 Upcoming Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand Upcoming 02:00 BC Place Egypt Egypt View match details for Egypt - Iran Match center Egypt - Iran Egypt 04:00 Upcoming Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Egypt Upcoming 04:00 Lumen Field Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Belgium Match center New Zealand - Belgium New Zealand 04:00 Upcoming Belgium Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand Upcoming 04:00 BC Place Belgium Belgium