World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran Cancel Each Other Out in Tense Duel at SoFi Stadium

Belgium and Iran drew 0-0 at SoFi Stadium in their 2026 World Cup Group G match, with Alireza Beiranvand making seven saves and Nathan Ngoy sent off in the 66th minute.

The Group G match at the 2026 World Cup between Belgium and Iran ended in a scoreless draw (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, June 21. Despite clear Belgian territorial dominance and several attacking attempts, neither team managed to find a breakthrough on the Californian pitch.

The match followed both nations’ opening games in the group. Belgium had begun the competition with a draw against Egypt (1-1), while Iran had also shared the points against New Zealand (2-2). Those results pointed to an open Group G ahead of this direct clash, an important one for qualification to the second round.

Belgium controlled 71% of possession, launching repeated attacks with 21 shots, seven of them on target. Despite that high volume, Iran’s defense, organized in a 5-4-1, held firm until the end. Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand stood out with seven remarkable saves, preventing the Red Devils from turning their dominance into a goal.

The match was marked by physical intensity and several disciplinary incidents. Romelu Lukaku was shown a yellow card as early as the 3rd minute, while Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi was booked in the 33rd minute. The game swung against Belgium after Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute, further complicating the Belgians’ attacking ambitions.

The multiple tactical changes made by both coaches were not enough to break the deadlock. For Belgium, Rudi Garcia brought on Thomas Meunier, Nicolas Raskin, Alexis Saelemaekers and Kevin De Bruyne during the match. Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei, meanwhile, refreshed his defensive block by introducing Saleh Hardani, Ehsan Hajsafi and Saman Ghoddos.

Belgium in an attacking 4-2-3-1 despite numerical inferiority

Rudi Garcia had set up his players in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois in goal and a defense made up of Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper. In midfield, Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin handled ball-winning duties while Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated the attack in support of Leandro Trossard and Alexis Saelemaekers, focused on creativity, with Romelu Lukaku leading the line.

Ngoy’s early departure, sent off for a foul, disrupted that organization. Even so, Courtois limited the damage with his interventions, and players such as Tielemans and De Bruyne continued to influence the game without success on the scoreboard.

Iran solid in a 5-4-1 and a remarkable performance from their goalkeeper

Against Belgium, Iran settled into a defensive 5-4-1 block. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the key figure in the resistance with seven impressive saves. The back line included Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati and Ehsan Hajsafi, while Ramin Rezaeian, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi and Mohammad Mohebi formed the midfield.

Mohammad Mohebi and Mehdi Taremi supplied the attacking sector, with Taremi operating as the lone presence up front. The substitutions made by coach Amir Ghalenoei strengthened the defensive solidity without conceding clear-cut chances.

This draw leaves Group G still undecided and adds extra pressure ahead of the upcoming matches. Belgium and Iran will need to improve their attacking efficiency if they are to get through the group stage and continue their run in the competition.

Belgium Finished 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran Fil du match 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3

: Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7

: Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29%

: Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2

: Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9

: Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1

: Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0

: Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258

: Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74%

: Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61 Joueurs clés Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5

(Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2

Group G schedule View full schedule View match details for Belgium - Egypt Match center Belgium - Egypt Belgium 1-1 1-1 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' Carton jaune - M. Attia 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 14 5 Maxim De Cuyper

23 Nicolas Raskin

9 Romelu Lukaku

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

20 Hans Vanaken

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

15 Karim Hafez

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

5 Rami Rabia

24 Tarek Alaa

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

21 Mahmoud Saber

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

18 Nabil Donga

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11

: Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44%

: Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13

: Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310

: Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79%

: Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75 Key players Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2

(Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies)

06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies) Group G Belgium Finished 1-1 Lumen Field Egypt Egypt View match details for Iran - New Zealand Match center Iran - New Zealand Iran 2-2 2-2 New Zealand Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Line-ups Iran System 4-4-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 17 Aria Yousefi Midfielder 20 Shahriar Moghanlou Forward 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

2 Saleh Hardani

13 Hossein Kanaani

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

25 Danial Eiri

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

16 Mahdi Torabi

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 14 12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

3 Francis De Vries

15 Nando Pijnaker

24 Callan Elliot

4 Tyler Bindon

21 Jesse Randall

19 Benjamin Old

23 Ryan Thomas

25 Lachlan Bayliss

14 Alex Rufer

18 Ben Waine

17 Kosta Barbarouses Match stats Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14

: Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53%

: Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7

: Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0

: Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0 Key players Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2

(Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Iran Finished 2-2 SoFi Stadium New Zealand New Zealand View match details for Belgium - Iran Match center Belgium - Iran Belgium 0-0 0-0 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 22 Alexis Saelemaekers Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 9 Romelu Lukaku Forward Substitutes 13 21 Timothy Castagne

20 Hans Vanaken

14 Dodi Lukebakio

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

16 Koni De Winter

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

24 Amadou Onana

17 Charles De Ketelaere

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Iran System 5-4-1 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 2 Saleh Hardani Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 3 Ehsan Hajsafi Defender 23 Ramin Rezaeian Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

5 Milad Mohammadi

16 Mahdi Torabi

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

17 Aria Yousefi

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3

: Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7

: Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29%

: Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2

: Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9

: Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1

: Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0

: Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258

: Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74%

: Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61 Key players Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5

(Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2

(Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup) Group G Belgium Finished 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Egypt Match center New Zealand - Egypt New Zealand 02:00 Upcoming Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand Upcoming 02:00 BC Place Egypt Egypt View match details for Egypt - Iran Match center Egypt - Iran Egypt 04:00 Upcoming Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Egypt Upcoming 04:00 Lumen Field Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Belgium Match center New Zealand - Belgium New Zealand 04:00 Upcoming Belgium Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand Upcoming 04:00 BC Place Belgium Belgium