World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran Cancel Each Other Out in Tense Duel at SoFi Stadium

The Group G match at the 2026 World Cup between Belgium and Iran ended in a scoreless draw (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, June 21. Despite clear Belgian territorial dominance and several attacking attempts, neither team managed to find a breakthrough on the Californian pitch.
The match followed both nations’ opening games in the group. Belgium had begun the competition with a draw against Egypt (1-1), while Iran had also shared the points against New Zealand (2-2). Those results pointed to an open Group G ahead of this direct clash, an important one for qualification to the second round.
Belgium controlled 71% of possession, launching repeated attacks with 21 shots, seven of them on target. Despite that high volume, Iran’s defense, organized in a 5-4-1, held firm until the end. Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand stood out with seven remarkable saves, preventing the Red Devils from turning their dominance into a goal.
The match was marked by physical intensity and several disciplinary incidents. Romelu Lukaku was shown a yellow card as early as the 3rd minute, while Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi was booked in the 33rd minute. The game swung against Belgium after Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute, further complicating the Belgians’ attacking ambitions.
The multiple tactical changes made by both coaches were not enough to break the deadlock. For Belgium, Rudi Garcia brought on Thomas Meunier, Nicolas Raskin, Alexis Saelemaekers and Kevin De Bruyne during the match. Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei, meanwhile, refreshed his defensive block by introducing Saleh Hardani, Ehsan Hajsafi and Saman Ghoddos.
Belgium in an attacking 4-2-3-1 despite numerical inferiority
Rudi Garcia had set up his players in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois in goal and a defense made up of Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper. In midfield, Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin handled ball-winning duties while Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated the attack in support of Leandro Trossard and Alexis Saelemaekers, focused on creativity, with Romelu Lukaku leading the line.
Ngoy’s early departure, sent off for a foul, disrupted that organization. Even so, Courtois limited the damage with his interventions, and players such as Tielemans and De Bruyne continued to influence the game without success on the scoreboard.
Iran solid in a 5-4-1 and a remarkable performance from their goalkeeper
Against Belgium, Iran settled into a defensive 5-4-1 block. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the key figure in the resistance with seven impressive saves. The back line included Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati and Ehsan Hajsafi, while Ramin Rezaeian, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi and Mohammad Mohebi formed the midfield.
Mohammad Mohebi and Mehdi Taremi supplied the attacking sector, with Taremi operating as the lone presence up front. The substitutions made by coach Amir Ghalenoei strengthened the defensive solidity without conceding clear-cut chances.
This draw leaves Group G still undecided and adds extra pressure ahead of the upcoming matches. Belgium and Iran will need to improve their attacking efficiency if they are to get through the group stage and continue their run in the competition.
Belgium
FinishedSoFi Stadium
Iran
21/06/2026 20:00·Group G
Fil du match
3'Carton jaune - R. LukakuBelgique, 3e
25'VARVAR - M. TaremiIran, 25e
33'Carton jaune - S. EzatolahiIran, 33e
46'↑↓Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh)Iran, 46e
58'↑↓Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne)Belgique, 58e
58'↑↓Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken)Belgique, 58e
58'↑↓Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio)Belgique, 58e
66'↑↓Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi)Iran, 66e
66'↑↓Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi)Iran, 66e
66'Carton rouge - N. NgoyBelgique
73'↑↓Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate)Belgique, 73e
79'↑↓Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou)Iran, 79e
85'↑↓Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh)Iran, 85e
87'↑↓Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo)Belgique, 87e
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