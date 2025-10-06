“We’re working in concert within the opposition for victory in 2026”, Apollinaire Avognon

The president of the Les Démocrates party, Boni Yayi, received a delegation from the Nouvelle Force Nationale (NFN) on Saturday, September 27, 2025; it was led by its president, Dr. Léandre Avognon.

Au cours de cette rencontre, Dr. Avognon a exprimé sa vision pour les élections présidentielles de 2026, soulignant l’importance d’un processus électoral transparent et démocratique.

He stated that his political commitment aims to ensure that, during the 2026 presidential election, Beninese people have the opportunity to freely choose their leaders, without interference or manipulation.

This statement reflects the NFN’s willingness to contribute to the consolidation of democracy in Benin, ensuring that the people are the sole arbiters of their political destiny.

President Avognon also discussed the challenges the country faces, notably the need to strengthen democratic institutions, promote good governance and guarantee social justice. He insisted that these objectives can only be achieved through collective commitment and the active participation of all citizens.

This meeting between Boni Yayi and the NFN delegation is part of ongoing discussions among the country’s various political forces, aimed at preparing transparent and inclusive elections in 2026.

It also reflects a willingness for dialogue and collaboration among political parties, in respect of democratic principles and the higher interest of the nation.