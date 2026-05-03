April 25 Attacks in Mali: Bamako Investigates Internal Complicity

The Bamako military prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday the opening of an investigation into several Malian soldiers and a political figure suspected of complicity with jihadist groups during the coordinated attacks on April 25, 2026, in the country, according to a statement seen by local press.

These attacks, carried out against several positions of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), left many dead and highlighted the possibility of internal complicity within the security apparatus. The prosecutor’s office cites a “body of grave and concordant indicators” suggesting that active-duty soldiers, former soldiers dismissed or awaiting dismissal, as well as a political official, contributed to planning, logistics and, for some, the execution of the armed operations.

Among those implicated are several active-duty non-commissioned officers, but also dismissed or retired personnel presented as intermediaries between the armed groups and certain segments of the military institution. The statement specifically cites an opposition political figure, a former figure on the partisan scene, suspected of having maintained links with the attackers.

The military prosecutor’s office says that arrests have already been made and that other suspects are actively being sought, without specifying their exact number or the identities of those detained. The offenses under consideration could include charges such as treason, criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise, complicity in terrorist acts, or threats to state security, offenses punishable by severe penalties in Mali.

This case comes as the transitional authorities are making the fight against terrorism and the restoration of state authority a priority, at a time when the country is facing a surge in attacks in several regions.

The involvement of military personnel and a political official raises questions about the degree of jihadist group penetration within the institutions, but also about the possible political implications of the case.

The military prosecutor’s office assures that the investigation will continue “with all the rigor required” and promises that “all those involved, regardless of status, will account for their acts before the courts.” No date has been set for possible formal indictments or for the opening of a trial.