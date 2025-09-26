UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

BY COUNTRIES
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
After the convincing win by the Golden Eaglets against Benin (4-1), Nigerian coach Manu Garba said his team would step up as they head into their next match against Burkina Faso on Saturday in Yamoussoukro.

The Golden Eaglets made a strong start. On Wednesday, the young Nigerians won 4-1 against Benin, securing their ticket to the semi-finals of the UFOA B U17 2025 tournament. But for Manu Garba, the work is only just beginning.

“We’ll see a better Nigerian team as the tournament progresses,” the coach said after the match. Aware that his squad, formed only a month ago, is playing its first international matches, Garba hopes for a gradual build-up in form.

On Saturday in Yamoussoukro, the Eaglets will face Burkina Faso with the ambition of taking first place in Group B. The stakes are high: only the top two teams in the competition will clinch their spot at the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

