Tragic helicopter crash in Ghana: Benin expresses its solidarity and pays tribute to the victims

The tragedy that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the skies over Ghana has shaken many beyond its borders. A helicopter crash in the Andansi Akrofuom district of the Ashanti region has claimed the lives of eight people, including two high-ranking Ghanaian government officials.

In view of this tragedy, Benin has not remained indifferent. In an emotionally charged statement, the Beninese Executive expressed “its deep sorrow and sincere condolences to the people and the government of Ghana”. The Beninese Government stands by the bereaved families and reaffirms “its solidarity in this time of profound mourning”.

Among the victims were Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defense, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation. These two committed figures were on an official mission within the framework of the Cooperative Mining Exploitation and Skills Development Program (COMSDEP), a strategic project to eradicate illegal mining in the Obuasi region.

The crash, which also claimed the lives of three high-ranking administrative officials and crew members, has plunged Ghana into a wave of national shock. The COMSDEP program, which they supported, aimed not only to structure the artisanal mining sector, but also to promote inclusive and sustainable development in areas affected by illegal mining activities.

In its official message, the Beninese Government pays a strong tribute to these public servants. “We honor the memory of these exemplary leaders whose dedication to the service and progress of Ghana will never be forgotten,” the message read.

As Ghana mourns its sons, Benin joins in the national sorrow. United by history, geography, and the ideals of West-African cooperation, both countries reinforce the bonds of fraternity, in sorrow as in hope.