Tragedy in Fidjrossè: a young woman killed and buried on a construction site, a guard arrested

A shocking incident rattled the Fiyegnon Houta neighborhood, in the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou, where a young 25-year-old woman was found dead, buried in an unfinished construction site.

The main suspect, a guard of Burkinabé nationality, was apprehended after attempting to flee.

The tragedy took place on the night of July 18-19, 2025. The alarm was raised by neighborhood residents who, intrigued by the young woman’s sudden disappearance, began a search. Their vigilance allowed them to spot suspicious comings and goings on a construction site located near a gas station, along the fishing road on Saturday, July 19.

Informed of the situation, the neighborhood chief went to the site to confirm the events. An attempted confrontation with the guard present at the location ended with confusing explanations, which immediately aroused suspicion. Panicked, the suspect attempted to escape.

Thanks to a quick intervention by local residents, the man was caught and handed over to the police. According to initial information relayed by the media outlet 24haubenin, the guard confessed to killing the young woman before burying her at the site. He allegedly led authorities to the exact location where he had hid the body.

As for the presumed motives behind this grim act, they are, according to the suspect’s confession, tied to a verbal altercation. The man claims he was insulted by the victim, which triggered his violent response.

The guard is currently in pre-trial detention, awaiting the conclusion of the judicial investigation. Local authorities and law enforcement continue their investigations to shed light on this case that deeply shakes the Fidjrossè community.