Tontine: death of the promoter, two collaborators face justice for damages of 7 million FCFA

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
The death of a Rosca (Rotating Savings and Credit Association) group’s promoter continues to cause judicial turbulence. Unable to recover their funds after the disappearance of the main manager, the group members turned to the courts, leading to the arrest of two close collaborators of the deceased.

The total damage is estimated at 7 million CFA francs. According to the facts presented before the competent jurisdiction, the two accused were involved in the management of the contributions collected within the group. At the stand, they admitted to have held part of the funds, while maintaining that the majority of the money was still in the hands of the promoter at the time of his death.

Aware of the damage suffered by the victims, the two perpetrators made an initial payment of 1,800,000 CFA francs, delivered there and then to the plaintiffs. The aggrieved group members divided this amount on the spot, while awaiting the reimbursement of the balance.

The court decided to postpone the case until October 14, 2025 for further proceedings. This delay aims to examine the possibilities of returning the rest of the funds and evaluating any additional responsibilities in this matter.

