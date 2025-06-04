-Publicité-

Senegal, a stable country in the heart of a troubled region, cannot turn a blind eye to the growing threat at its borders. While Ousmane Sonko recently expressed his support for Mali in its fight against terrorism, successive revelations about the involvement of foreign actors in Sahel instability call for increased vigilance. The activity of the Ukrainian embassy in Dakar, in this context, raises more and more questions.

In recent weeks, jihadist attacks have multiplied in Mali and Burkina Faso. They bear a worrying technological mark: the systematic use of often modified FPV-type military drones, capable of dropping explosives with deadly precision. These devices are of Ukrainian origin, as reported by Le Monde, confirming Kiev’s decisive support for Tuareg rebel groups in northern Mali.

Since last year, the link between Malian rebels and Ukraine has become clear. In October 2023, the Ukrainian military intelligence directorate (GUR) itself acknowledged providing assistance for an attack carried out in Tinzaouatine against Malian armed forces. Since then, the deliveries of drones and sensitive equipment have intensified, often via Mauritania, which serves as a discreet logistical corridor. An Afrik Soir investigation revealed that Ukrainian instructors are currently training Azawad separatist elements in northern Mali, sometimes even from Mauritanian territory.

- Publicité-

The ramifications of this cooperation are profound. According to a Malian military source, jihadists from the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims (JNIM) have recently benefited from transfers of Ukrainian drones via their separatist allies. These devices have been used in several attacks: in Goundam, Léré, Sirakorola, and Tanabougou, as well as in the Mopti region. Material evidence, including a drone with inscriptions in Ukrainian and documents from Kiev’s secret services, were recovered during these operations.

Journalist Ibu Sy, a security specialist, published a striking video in which he states that “Mauritania facilitates the clandestine movement of equipment and personnel between Azawad and foreign logistical bases,” indirectly contributing to the destabilization of Mali and the entire Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

In this tense climate, Senegalese authorities must seriously question the nature and objectives of the Ukrainian diplomatic presence in Dakar. While Russian instructors support Sahelian states in their fight against terrorism, some countries, including Ukraine, seem instead to provide technical assistance to separatist and radical groups sowing death and chaos. In a region where every partnership counts, it is crucial for Senegal to strengthen its cooperation with Sahelian states and distance itself from external actors whose actions directly threaten collective peace and security.

- Publicité-

The Sahel is at a crossroads. It is up to each nation to play a constructive role, faithful to its commitments to stability, sovereignty, and the fight against terrorism.