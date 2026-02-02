SPL: Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to play for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to strike and could miss Al-Nassr’s next match, unhappy with the lack of reinforcements and the club’s management by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Al-Nassr’s next match against Al Riyadh. Dissatisfied with the club’s management and the lack of summer reinforcements, the Portuguese star threatens to walk out. According to the Portuguese media A Bola, Ronaldo would reproach the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) for not having strengthened the squad enough, which would limit Al-Nassr’s ambitions in the Saudi Pro League. Since his arrival in December 2022, the five-time Ballon d’Or has become an iconic figure in the league, but is now said to be frustrated by the lack of transfers and the supposed favoritism shown to rival clubs.

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d’Or would be annoyed by a recent reorganization within the club: Simao Coutinho, sporting director, and José Semedo, general manager, have seen their authority reduced after a board of directors meeting, a change that would also have contributed to his discontent. The Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Al-Nassr continues, and the absence of the star player against Al Riyadh could have a significant impact on the team’s performances.