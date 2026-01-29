Senegal

Senegal’s Trophy Withdrawal Case: CAF Rejects Morocco’s Complaint

Brought by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), the continental body rejected the complaint seeking the removal of the trophy won by Senegal.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
The Senegalese team thus officially retains its title. According to the elements examined by the competent CAF bodies, the arguments put forward by the Moroccan side were not deemed admissible.

No irregularity capable of calling into question the awarding of the trophy to Senegal was found at the end of the dossier’s examination. This decision ends several weeks of speculation and debate in African sports circles.

In Dakar, it is welcomed as a confirmation of the legitimacy of the Senegalese title, while it closes the door to any institutional challenge to the result. Unless there is an appeal before a competent international sports jurisdiction, the file is now considered closed at CAF level.

