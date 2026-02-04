Security cooperation: the Nigerian army detachment withdraws from Togbin

Dispatched to Benin following the December 7, 2025 attempted coup d’État, the Nigerian army detachment engaged in the security cooperation between the two countries has officially completed its mission.

The troops left the Togbin barracks, where they had been stationed since their arrival. In total, about 260 Nigerian troops were mobilized to support Benin’s security deployment during this period deemed sensitive.

Their withdrawal took place in a ceremonial setting, on Friday, January 30, 2026, during a farewell ceremony organized by the Benin Armed Forces. The ceremony was presided over by the Chief of the General Staff of the Benin Armed Forces, General Fructueux Gbaguidi, in the presence of the military hierarchy of the two countries.

The ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Benin, Olukayode Olugbenga Aluko, also took part in the event.

This withdrawal marks the end of a mission conducted within the framework of the military and security cooperation between Cotonou and Abuja, regularly activated to address the common stability and security challenges in the subregion.

Beninese authorities praised the commitment and professionalism of the Nigerian troops, while reaffirming the strength of the bilateral relations between the two armed forces.