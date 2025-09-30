Rumors of political alignment: objectif Bénin 26 denies them and affirms its independence

The political movement Objectif Bénin 2026 (OB26) responded on Sunday to persistent rumors claiming it had supposedly rallied to a political camp ahead of the 2026 general elections.

In an official statement signed by the National Bureau, OB26 denies any such maneuver and insists that no political choice has yet been made.

The movement recalls that it remains faithful to its values of loyalty, steadfastness and political responsibility, despite the destabilization attempts that occurred last April.

OB26 specifies that its commitment remains focused on “the development of a credible political alternative that respects the rule of law,” in collaboration with its departmental coordinations and its partners.

Furthermore, the organization reaffirmed its support for its two detained leaders, Olivier Boko and Oswald Homeky, and is calling for their release, as well as that of other political prisoners.

For OB26, their release is an indispensable condition for establishing a peaceful political climate, a prerequisite for any genuine de-escalation.

“We have not taken part in any current maneuver to rally to a political camp, whether in the government camp or the opposition,” the statement says, calling any speculation on the matter a “rumor.”

Finally, OB26 calls on its activists, members and supporters to remain mobilized and attentive to upcoming decisions that will be announced in due course. The movement reaffirms that it remains in control of its timetable and choices, with a view to the general elections scheduled for 2026.