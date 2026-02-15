Road safety in Benin: the CNSR launches the national campaign “Take action to move toward zero road deaths”

The National Road Safety Center (CNSR) officially launched a new national awareness campaign aimed at dramatically reducing the number of victims on Benin’s roads.

The initiative, titled “Acting to Move Toward Zero Road Deaths,” was presented as part of the ongoing efforts to prevent road traffic accidents.



This campaign is part of a collective mobilization around road safety, a theme that has become a priority in light of the still worrying toll of traffic accidents in the country. It calls on all actors in society: road users, drivers, public institutions, transport operators, and citizens to fully assume their responsibility in preventing road tragedies.

The central message of this initiative emphasizes the idea that every decision made on the road can save a life, especially when it concerns risky behaviors such as excessive speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, or distractions at the wheel.

The CNSR thus reaffirms its commitment to protecting road users through educational actions, preventive measures, and strengthened citizen mobilization.

Through this campaign, the national road safety authority aims to instill a lasting culture of caution, not only occasional but integrated into the daily lives of drivers and pedestrians.

It marks an important milestone in Benin’s ongoing effort to reduce road traffic injuries and their human, social and economic impact.