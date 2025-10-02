Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have introduced their third child: a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now the proud parents of a baby girl. The celebrity couple welcomed their third child on September 13, 2025, completing their family, which already included two boys, RZA and Riot.

It was the American rapper who confirmed the baby’s sex in an affectionate comment beneath Rihanna’s Instagram post. “MY GIRLS ❤️”, he wrote, expressing his joy at now being the father of a daughter after two boys. The singer of Love On The Brain, for her part, shared the first images of their baby, revealing her name: Rocki Irish Mayers.

In the published photos, Rihanna is seen tenderly holding her newborn dressed in a pink onesie, accompanied by matching accessories. The singer was also wearing a ring engraved with the word “Mom”, symbolizing this new chapter in her life.

A dream come true for A$AP Rocky

For several months, A$AP Rocky had been expressing his desire to have a daughter. In an interview with Elle, he confided: “I hope it’s a girl. Really. We’re praying for a girl… This pregnancy is so different from the other two. I have a feeling it’s going to be a girl.”

With the birth of Rocki Irish Mayers, that wish has now come true. The couple, together since 2020, thus solidifies their status as a family of five, balancing international careers with life as fulfilled parents.