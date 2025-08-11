Recruitment competition for the MEF: two tests cancelled due to unequal treatment

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Labor and Public Service has announced the cancellation of two tests from the recruitment competition organized for the Ministry of Economy and Finance, held on July 19 and 20.

The affected exams are those for the candidates of the corps of Statistical Engineers and the Engineers of the Technical Services of the Building and Public Works.

In an official statement signed by Minister Adidjatou A. Mathys, the authorities explain that the use of calculators, although allowed for these tests, was not uniformly applied across all the examination centers. This irregularity results from a lack of explicit mention on the subject, leading to different interpretations by the supervisors.

To ensure equal treatment between candidates and maintain the transparency standards that govern public service competitions, the ministry has decided to have the two concerned tests retaken.

The redo will only concern the candidates initially registered in the aforementioned fields. The new examination date will be announced later through the press, the statement specifies. Therefore, candidates are invited to follow the next official communications attentively.

Through this decision, the ministry intends to reaffirm its commitment to a fair, transparent and rigorous recruitment process, free from any challenge that could tarnish the credibility of the results.