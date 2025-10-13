Primud 2025: Himra shines and sweeps up five trophies in Abidjan

Abidjan came alive on the night of October 10–11, 2025 at the Parc des Expositions de Port-Bouët for the grand evening of the International Prize for Urban Music and Coupé-Décalé (Primud).

In front of an audience made up of artists, producers and fans, rapper Rahim Bakayoko, aka Himra, made an impression by winning five major awards, including the prestigious Primud d’Or 2025, accompanied by a check for 30 million FCFA.

Himra, a breakout star of the Ivorian urban scene, was also crowned Best Francophone African Rap Artist, Best Urban Feature, Hit of the Year with Banger, and Best Ivorian Rap Artist, confirming his meteoric rise and his influence on the continent’s music.

Among the other winners, Roselyne Layo was named Best Urban Variety Artist, Max Melo received the Primud for Best Zouglou Artist, while Dydy Yeman won the trophy for Best Coupé-Décalé Artist, highlighting the vitality of these musical genres.

Between fiery performances and tributes, this tenth edition of the Primud, initiated by Soumahoro Moriféré known as “le Molare”, celebrated the richness and diversity of Ivorian and African music, once again confirming the dynamism of the country’s urban scene.