President A’Salfo: a fan shows up at the Valras concert with a sign

During a concert in Valras, France, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, a French fan of the band Magic System surprised both the audience and the performers by holding up a daring sign: “A’Salfo for president!”

An impromptu declaration, captured by the lenses of photographers, naturally caught the attention of Salif Traoré, aka A’Salfo, the Ivorian band’s leader. Surprised and amused, the artist quickly reacted.

“Tonight (Wednesday, July 16: Editor’s note), right in the middle of the concert in Valras, I saw this sign in the hands of a fan and I immediately burst into laughter,” he shared on his social networks. Staying true to his usual sense of humor, he added, jokingly: “I wondered if it wasn’t one of my enemies who advised him to do that?”

Concerts are often the stage for unpredictable moments where fans’ enthusiasm competes with their imagination. It is not the first time an artist has been humorously and admiringly confronted by their audience.

Last June, Lionel Messi too was the target of an act as unusual as it was touching. A 98-year-old lady had interrupted an MLS game to propose to him, sign in hand.