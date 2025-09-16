BY COUNTRIES
Pep Guardiola: “Haaland is a bit better than Alexander Isak”

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Alexander Isak et Erling Haaland
Alexander Isak et Erling Haaland@Sky Sports
Speaking to the press this Friday, on the eve of the Manchester derby against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola commented on Liverpool’s new signing, Alexander Isak. And the Manchester City manager believes the Swedish giant is not as strong as Erling Haaland.

Asked on Friday at a press conference, Pep Guardiola didn’t hesitate to respond to comments from his Liverpool counterpart, Arne Slot, who had recently described Alexander Isak as «the best striker in the world».

The manager of Manchester City gave a clear answer: ” Erling [Haaland] is a bit above », he told the British tabloids. « Isak must obviously be a very high-level player, given what Liverpool paid for him », added the Spanish coach.

Guardiola did, however, temper his remarks, stressing that this kind of debate is above all a matter of opinions: « Some will say [Kylian] Mbappé, others [Lionel] Messi or Cristiano [Ronaldo]. That’s fine, everyone has their view. But me, I wouldn’t swap Erling for anyone », insisted the Catalan coach.

