Parakou: after the controversy, the town hall has removed the 50,000 FCFA required for organizing public events.

In response to the reactions triggered by its previous announcement, the city hall of Parakou has revised its position. In a new note published on June 24, 2026, the requirement to pay 50,000 FCFA for organizing an event no longer appears. Only the prerequisite for prior authorization remains.

The city hall of Parakou has made significant changes to the conditions for organizing public events in the municipality. In a new radio announcement dated June 24, 2026, the municipal authority no longer mentions the 50,000 FCFA fee that had been announced a few days earlier for obtaining an organization permit.

This new communication is viewed as a readjustment of the initial decision that had sparked numerous reactions, particularly among promoters of sporting and cultural events.

While the financial requirement has disappeared, the city hall still maintains the principle of prior authorization. According to the announcement, “any sporting, cultural, or recreational event organized on communal public land or open to the public is subject to prior authorization issued by the City Hall.”

The document reminds that this measure is based on provisions of the Territorial Administration Code and aims to ensure the safety of people and property, public tranquility, compliance with hygiene standards, and the preservation of public infrastructure.

To obtain this authorization, organizers must submit a request to the mayor specifying the nature of the activity, the location, the date, the times, the planned program, and the measures considered to ensure the safety of participants.

Another notable change: the new announcement no longer mentions fines or other sanctions that were included in the previous announcement. The city hall now emphasizes a reminder of administrative obligations and invites promoters to collaborate with the relevant services for the smooth running of events.

This reversal thus helps to lift the controversy related to the payment of the 50,000 FCFA while maintaining the municipality’s desire to better regulate activities organized in public spaces in Parakou.