Operation "Peregrine Falcon": The Republican police dismantles 3 ghettos and arrests several individuals in Malanville

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
As part of the “Peregrine Falcon” operation, the Republican Police announced on Monday, August 11, that they have dismantled three ghettos in Malanville and arrested about ten individuals involved in the consumption and trafficking of psychotropic substances.

The surprise action taken on Friday, August 8, 2025, targeted the ghettos especially located in Harro-Banda, in the onion market and the corn market. During the operation, ten suspects were apprehended, including two who were actively wanted by the district police station for burglary, theft, and death threats.

The searches resulted in the seizure of one hundred and twenty balls of Indian hemp, a device used to grind this substance, packs of cigarettes, bladed weapons, as well as various packaging. The Indian hemp seized totalled 3,885 grams.

To permanently put an end to illicit trafficking, the ghettos of Harro-Banda and the market were destroyed.

The operation continued on Saturday, August 9, at the Niger River docks. An enhanced search of users by the border police station led to the apprehension of two individuals attempting to cross the river with one kilogram of Indian hemp.

This series of actions illustrates the determination of law enforcement agencies to fight crime and drug trafficking in the border region of Malanville.

