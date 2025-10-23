Official: Lionel Messi extends his stay at Inter Miami

Inter Miami officially confirmed this Thursday the extension of Lionel Messi’s contract, who has re-signed for three more seasons with the Florida club, meaning until 2028.

Lionel Messi won’t be leaving Inter Miami for several years. The captain of the Florida franchise has just extended his deal with the American club. Indeed, in a post on its social media this Thursday, the MLS side announced the extension of the Argentine star’s contract, who is now tied to Inter Miami until June 2028. Wearing the Florida jersey, the former Barça player has scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists in 36 matches in all competitions.