Nicki Minaj declares herself an unwavering fan of Donald Trump.

Nicki Minaj expresses her unwavering support for Donald Trump, despite the hatred and criticisms surrounding the American president.

The rap star Nicki Minaj revealed on Wednesday her unwavering support for the American president Donald Trump, stating that the criticisms and hatred he faces strengthen her loyalty. I would say that I am probably the president’s biggest fan, and that won’t change, the 43-year-old singer from Trinidad said. What people may say or the hatred that surrounds him does not affect me at all. On the contrary, it drives me to support him even more.

Minaj also stated that she would not remain silent in the face of attacks directed at the billionaire: He has a lot of strength behind him and God protects him. Amen. The rapper had been invited on stage by Donald Trump after announcing her support for the “Trump accounts,” trust funds meant for children.



