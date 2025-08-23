MEF Recruitment: 16 Candidates Selected for the Administrative Vehicle Driver Position (list)

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) continues its recruitment process. In a public statement released this Thursday, August 21, 2025, the ministry announced the list of candidates accepted into the practical phase for the position of Administrative Vehicle Driver.

According to the notice, 16 candidates were selected following the examination of applications and the written phase. These candidates are now called to participate in the next stage of the competition, dedicated to the practical driving tests.

This step, seen as crucial, will allow the real skills of the applicants in terms of mastery and safety of driving to be evaluated, in line with the requirements of the civil service.

The MEF invites the successful candidates to consult the posted list and prepare for the next steps of the process, the details of which will be specified later.

List of Concerned Candidates