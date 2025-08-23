BY COUNTRIES
MEF Recruitment: 16 Candidates Selected for the Administrative Vehicle Driver Position (list)

By Edouard Djogbénou
The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) continues its recruitment process. In a public statement released this Thursday, August 21, 2025, the ministry announced the list of candidates accepted into the practical phase for the position of Administrative Vehicle Driver.

According to the notice, 16 candidates were selected following the examination of applications and the written phase. These candidates are now called to participate in the next stage of the competition, dedicated to the practical driving tests.

This step, seen as crucial, will allow the real skills of the applicants in terms of mastery and safety of driving to be evaluated, in line with the requirements of the civil service.

The MEF invites the successful candidates to consult the posted list and prepare for the next steps of the process, the details of which will be specified later.

List of Concerned Candidates

  1. ADIKPETO Lionel Virgile
  2. BIAOU Basile Thierry
  3. TIMATIDOGUE Gaston
  4. TOSSIN Romualde Fiacre
  5. ASSOGBA Mahougnon Zakari
  6. TCHOROMI Marc
  7. KPOGLE Thomas
  8. NOUGBODE Cossi Romain
  9. AKPOUE Archille Roland
  10. DJOSSOU Augustin Omongbemiga
  11. LAWSON Welborn David
  12. DEDOTE Florentin
  13. HLIDAGBA Epiphane
  14. OKASSE Matopo Parfait
  15. GNAHOUI David Codjo Chrysostome
  16. HOUSSOU Alihonou Landry

