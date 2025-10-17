Marcus Rashford: “Cristiano Ronaldo taught me what it means to stay at the top”

Marcus Rashford paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he regards as a model of consistency and excellence in world football.

The Barcelona striker, Marcus Rashford, praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on his career, mentioning the valuable lessons learned from their time together at Manchester United. Before the La Liga clash between Barça and Girona, the England international reflected on the impact the five-time Ballon d’Or had on his professional journey. Rashford, loaned to Barça this season by Manchester United, explained that watching Ronaldo on a daily basis helped him understand what is required to maintain longevity at the highest level.

“ Cristiano is the player who has represented his country the most. I was lucky to play alongside him. Watching him up close taught me what it means to stay at the top for so many years,” Rashford told ITV. At 27, the English striker is thriving in the blaugrana shirt, where he is enjoying a promising start to the season with the Spanish champions.





