Manchester United: Pochettino to replace Ruben Amorim?

Struggling at the start of the season, Ruben Amorim could leave Manchester United in the coming weeks. And several names are already being touted to replace him, including Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino, former coach of Tottenham and PSG, is among the options being considered by Manchester United to succeed Ruben Amorim in the event of his departure. According to TouchlineX, the Argentine is part of a short list that also includes Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) and Gareth Southgate, former England manager.

Under pressure after only ten months on the bench at Old Trafford, Amorim is struggling to convince. Despite the club’s official backing, the Portuguese could be pushed out if results don’t improve. United has indeed had its worst start to a season in 33 years, with just four points from four Premier League matches.

Joining in November 2024, Amorim is contracted to the club until 2027. His departure would require compensation from the Red Devils.