Manadja Confirmed: from the Ivorian music scene to a security guard job in the United States?

Some billiards here, some photos taken with a few curious women there, some food (hoping to gain a few pounds)… In short, Manadja Confirmé seems to be taking it easy in the United States. But behind this apparent dolce vita lies a new reality: that of an artist temporarily reinventing himself in a completely different field.

The protégé of Aziz 47, a well-known figure in Ivorian showbiz, recently surprised his fans by mentioning in a video his intention to become a security guard.

Far from the spotlights and vibrant scenes of Abidjan, Manadja has decided to take up a job opportunity as a security agent on American soil. A choice motivated by the search for financial stability in a new environment.

While it’s true that his heart still beats for music and modeling—fields in which he’s preparing a new single titled Malo Akadi—the artist also seems to want to adapt to the realities of temporary or strategic exile.

“So much love here in the USA. Prince Freddy, the strong man, where’s the next destination?” he wrote to one of his loyal companions and guide since his arrival in the land of Uncle Sam.

In an admiring post, one of his American hosts shared his excitement after meeting him: “What an incredible moment! I had the absolute honor of meeting Manadja Confirmé, a major musical force from Côte d’Ivoire. His energy and passion for music are inspiring.”

And yet, behind the smiling photos, we discover a clear-minded man, ready to roll up his sleeves and face life. “When you do something and have moms behind you, there’s always a blessing in it!” he declared, surrounded by elderly American women, who seem already charmed by his charisma.

Security guard today, singer tomorrow? One thing is certain, Manadja Confirmé hasn’t said his last word. Whether it’s guarding buildings or making crowds dance, he remains true to his motto: stand strong, no matter what.