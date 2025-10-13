Mali: government reassures amid fuel shortage

The Malian government is trying to calm concerns about the fuel shortage affecting several regions of the country. According to authorities, the disruptions are temporary and should ease in the coming days.

Following the Interministerial Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management chaired on Tuesday, October 7 by Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga, a press briefing was led by Soumaïla Djitteye, Deputy Director General of Trade, and Modibo Gouro Diall, CEO of the Malian Office of Petroleum Products (OMAP). They presented the situation and outlined measures to restore fuel availability across the territory.

The supply difficulties are attributed to a temporary slowdown in transport along import corridors, notably from the ports of Conakry and Abidjan, due to port congestion, regional logistical constraints and security problems on certain routes. Technical teams have been sent to assess stocks, inspect depots and monitor tanker trucks in transit.

To limit the impact on consumers, the government has organized secured escorts for fuel convoys and deployed inspection teams to ensure compliance with official prices: 845 CFA francs per liter for super gasoline and 780 CFA francs per liter for diesel.

Furthermore, Soumaïla Djitteye described the situation as “temporary”, noting that several shipments are on their way and will help reinforce stocks. Modibo Gouro Diall praised the mobilization of sector operators in a complex logistical context.

Authorities are calling on the public for patience and responsibility, assuring real-time monitoring for a gradual return to normal in the days to come.