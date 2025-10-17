Lionel Messi congratulates Argentina’s U20 team after they qualified for the World Cup final.

Argentina’s team captain, Lionel Messi, sent a message of congratulations to the U20 squad, who qualified for the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup currently taking place in Chile.

The Albiceleste won 1-0 against Colombia in the semi-final thanks to a goal from Mateo Silvetti in the second half. The young Argentines will now face Morocco, who knocked out France on penalties, on Sunday, October 19 as they try to secure a seventh world title in this category.

On Instagram, Messi didn’t hide his pride: “On our way to the final! Congratulations to everyone! Great @toto.silvetti”, wrote the Inter Miami star, praising the decisive scorer’s performance.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

Already six-time U20 world champions, a record, Argentina hopes to write another golden chapter in its history against a Moroccan team seeking its first triumph in this tournament.