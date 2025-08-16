Launch of the national campaign for guidance of new high school graduates 2025 in Parakou

- Publicité-

The Minister of Higher Education, Eléonore Yayi Ladékan, officially launched the national orientation campaign for new high school graduates this Monday in Parakou.

This initiative aims to guide the graduates of 2025 in the informed choice of their study fields, in harmony with their personal aspirations and the needs of the job market.

The ceremony, which took place in the presence of university authorities, teachers, students and several government members, marks the beginning of a significant support initiative for young graduates from the North of the country.

In her speech, Minister Yayi Ladékan stressed the crucial importance of this moment in the students’ journey: “Choosing your field of study seriously and lucidly is a decisive step, as a bad choice can compromise a whole professional future.” She encouraged new high school graduates to fully avail of this campaign for information.

The rector of the University of Parakou, Bertrand Sogbossou, emphasized the need for accurate information before making any decisions, while the Director General of Higher Education, Professor Issaka Youssao Abdou Karim, presented this campaign as a strong commitment from the State to ensure successful orientation.

High school graduates can access the official digital platform apresmonbac.bj from August 25th to September 3rd 2025 for the general sections, before its opening to the technical sections.

Moreover, the Minister of Social Affairs, Véronique Tognifodé, pointed out that this campaign helps to reduce social inequalities in terms of access to information, a major issue for educational equity.

To reassure the candidates, Minister Yayi Ladékan confirmed: “All new high school graduates will be taken care of by our universities.”

The orientation campaign continues until August 14, 2025, providing graduates with a structured framework to build their future.