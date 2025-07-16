Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

-Publicité-

The Ivorian singer Lino Versace lost his mother on the night of Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Abidjan.

From Thursday night to Friday, a shadow fell on the life of Alain Désiré Yoro, alias Lino Versace. His mother, whose identity has not been made public, passed away in the Ivorian economic capital. The circumstances of her death remain unknown for now.

While awaiting the official funeral program, the family is receiving condolences at Treichville, Avenue 17, where the deceased resided.

Known for his zest for life and his energy on stage, Lino Versace is one of the pioneers of Coupé-Décalé, the musical movement that marked the 2000s in Côte d’Ivoire and beyond. At the time, he was part of the very select circle of artists close to Douk Saga, the founder of the genre. His duo with Bôrô Sanguy in 2003, notably on the hit song “La Jet”, catapulted him to stardom on the continent.

From music to business, never turning the page

Today, although he has stepped back from the music scene, Lino Versace has never completely abandoned the world of show business. Engaged in business, he continues to maintain close ties with the artistic community. His name remains associated with the golden age of Coupé-Décalé, a festive and provocative genre that marked a whole generation.

Furthermore, Lino Versace is also known as the father of the young international Leny Yoro, a promising defender currently playing for Manchester United. A brilliant family trajectory, today dimmed by mourning.